Sneak peek of the food at this year's Italian Festival in Grandview Park
Prepare your appetites: Vancouver’s favourite festival of Italian food, culture, and entertainment returns this weekend.
This year, Italian Day will be set up in Grandview Park in a new “village-style” setting instead of taking place right on The Drive.
The mini version of the beloved cultural street festival will take place on Sunday, August 28 from 12 to 9 pm. The one-day event will feature everything that longtime attendees have come to expect from the festival, including live performances, all-ages activities, vendors, and of course, delicious food!
Commercial Drive will not be closed down to traffic as in previous years. Instead, traffic closures will only occur on the side streets around Grandview Park to create space for vendors, activities, and attendees.
Italian Day in Grandview Park will feature food vendors and trucks as well as an Il Giardino – a food, wine, and beer court. Bring your appetite to enjoy fresh cannoli, hot slices of pizza, and more being served up all day.
Dished got the scoop on some of the incredible Italian food to expect day of and – we promise – this is one event foodies are not going to want to miss.
You can expect to find eats and drinks from the following vendors this year.
Food trucks and carts
- Via Tevere – woodfire sandwiches
- Cannolli King – cannoli, sfogliatelli, bomboloncini
- Nonna’s Cucina – pizza, panini
- Mr Arancino – arancini balls
- Bella Gelateria – gelato
- Focacciaza – freshly baked focaccia bread with various toppings
- Slavic Rolls – pastry rolls with tiramisu cream, and other fillings
- La Mezcaleria (tent) – tacos
IL GIARDINO Authentic Table – Italian wine & beer tastings, small-bite food, and product samplings
- MASI (Italian wines)
- Il Centro Italian Culture Centre (Italian sausage in a bun)
- Luppolo (beer)
- Stile Brands (Italian Wines)
- Italian Chamber of Commerce (small bites w/ Bottega di Mangia and GIA)
If you’re like us and truly can’t get enough pasta, there will also be three different pasta-eating contests, complete with a DJ to set the tone.
Italian Day at Grandview Park
When: August 28, 2022 from 12 to 9 pm
Where: Grandview Park — 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver
With files from Daniel Chai