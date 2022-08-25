FoodFood TrucksFood Events

Sneak peek of the food at this year's Italian Festival in Grandview Park

Aug 25 2022, 11:36 pm
Prepare your appetites: Vancouver’s favourite festival of Italian food, culture, and entertainment returns this weekend.

This year, Italian Day will be set up in Grandview Park in a new “village-style” setting instead of taking place right on The Drive.

The mini version of the beloved cultural street festival will take place on Sunday, August 28 from 12 to 9 pm. The one-day event will feature everything that longtime attendees have come to expect from the festival, including live performances, all-ages activities, vendors, and of course, delicious food!

Commercial Drive will not be closed down to traffic as in previous years. Instead, traffic closures will only occur on the side streets around Grandview Park to create space for vendors, activities, and attendees.

Italian Day in Grandview Park will feature food vendors and trucks as well as an Il Giardino – a food, wine, and beer court. Bring your appetite to enjoy fresh cannoli, hot slices of pizza, and more being served up all day.

Dished got the scoop on some of the incredible Italian food to expect day of and – we promise – this is one event foodies are not going to want to miss.

You can expect to find eats and drinks from the following vendors this year.

Food trucks and carts

 

IL GIARDINO Authentic Table – Italian wine & beer tastings, small-bite food, and product samplings

(Il Giardino will be located in the fenced sport court in centre of Grandview Park)

 

If you’re like us and truly can’t get enough pasta, there will also be three different pasta-eating contests, complete with a DJ to set the tone.

Italian Day at Grandview Park

When: August 28, 2022 from 12 to 9 pm
Where: Grandview Park — 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver

With files from Daniel Chai

