Prepare your appetites: Vancouver’s favourite festival of Italian food, culture, and entertainment returns this weekend.

This year, Italian Day will be set up in Grandview Park in a new “village-style” setting instead of taking place right on The Drive.

The mini version of the beloved cultural street festival will take place on Sunday, August 28 from 12 to 9 pm. The one-day event will feature everything that longtime attendees have come to expect from the festival, including live performances, all-ages activities, vendors, and of course, delicious food!

Commercial Drive will not be closed down to traffic as in previous years. Instead, traffic closures will only occur on the side streets around Grandview Park to create space for vendors, activities, and attendees.

Italian Day in Grandview Park will feature food vendors and trucks as well as an Il Giardino – a food, wine, and beer court. Bring your appetite to enjoy fresh cannoli, hot slices of pizza, and more being served up all day.

Dished got the scoop on some of the incredible Italian food to expect day of and – we promise – this is one event foodies are not going to want to miss.

You can expect to find eats and drinks from the following vendors this year.