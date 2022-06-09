Vancouver’s Blood Alley has been home to many great restaurants and bars, which currently includes Tacofino and Gringo.

Now, a new wine bar concept is opening up in the former Salt Tasting Room space.

Is That French wine bar officially opened today at 4 pm, with a focus on a “Pacific Northwest terroir.”

The cool new space will be serving natural wine and small plates and, based on what the spot has shared so far, menu offerings will include things like smoked burrata, confit tomato, pickled fennel, and cognac paté served with rhubarb, pickled mustard seed, and sourdough.

The name Is That French is an homage to the owner’s grandfather’s first restaurant, which was called Cafe Francais and operated in St. Hyacinthe in the 1940s.

Much of the dishware in the restaurant has been made by local ceramicist Janaki Larsen, who also designed the space’s minimalist tables and chairs.

Is That French looks like a fantastic spot to grab a glass (or a bottle) of wine so far and we can’t wait to check it out.

Is That French

Address: 45 Blood Alley Square, Vancouver

Phone: 604-499-0680

Instagram