We now know the dates for Aritzia’s Warehouse Sale, one of the most anticipated events in Vancouver every summer.

Aritzia says the annual Warehouse Sale will take over the Vancouver Convention Centre West between Tuesday, August 29 and Monday, September 4.

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, the warehouse sale will offer pieces from Aritzia’s exclusive brands, including Wilfred, TNA, Babaton, and Sunday Best. The offerings will be refreshed with new styles daily.

The fashion brand began in Vancouver in 1984, and its warehouse sales have become an important date in the fashion calendar ever since it started.

As we have seen in years past, there are usually MAJOR lineups with shoppers waiting to score some deals.

When:

Tuesday, August 29 – 7 am to 9 pm

Wednesday, August 30 – 7 am to 9 pm

Thursday, August 31 – 7 am to 9 pm

Friday, September 1 – 7 am to 9 pm

Saturday, September 2 – 7 am to 7 pm

Sunday, September 3 – 9 am to 7 pm

Monday, September 4 – 9 am to 7 pm

Where: The Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver