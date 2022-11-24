"I'm going to spoil my wife": Lottery winner planning lots of winter getaways

A lottery winner in Manitoba says he is going to treat his wife with the cool $1,000,000 he netted in a Lotto 6/49 draw.

Craig Braschuk discovered his win a couple of days after the November 2 draw, when a friend jokingly asked if he had brought home the prize.

“My friend told me there was a million-dollar win and asked me if it was me,” he explained to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC). “So I scanned my ticket and said, ‘yeah, I did!’”

“I was in shock,” Braschuk said. He then explained that he tried to hold off on telling his wife, who was out of town on vacation, but the temptation proved too great and he spilled the beans.

You might also like: "I'm young, I'm putting it into savings": Lottery winner plans to bank his big win

"Is that even a thing?": Man couldn't believe he won one of Canada's largest lottery prizes

"This can't be real": New Lotto Max winners can't believe their windfall

“When I told her, she went all goofy. I’m glad she could get it out of her system there!” he laughed.

Braschuk purchased his winning ticket from the Red River Co-Op at 1621 St. Mary’s Road in Winnipeg on October 31. He won by matching the number 22359689-01.

The winner says he has a few plans for his windfall.

“I’m going to put the money away for a year, then we will figure out where we’re going to spend our winters,” he said. “I’m also going to spoil my amazing wife.”

“It’s a wash of relief. But, I know what it takes and the amount of work needed to earn a million dollars,” Braschuk added.