Vigil being held for Indigenous teen found dead in DTES

A vigil is being held on Tuesday night for Noelle O’Soup, a 14-year-old Indigenous teen who was found dead in a Vancouver apartment.

O’Soup went missing in May of last year, and last week Coquitlam RCMP revealed that the search for them had “come to a tragic end” when they were found deceased.

Vancouver police are currently handling the investigation.

A vigil for O’Soup is being organized by Butterflies in Spirit, a group of Indigenous performers who are trying to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The vigil will take place at 6 pm on 405 Heatley Street in Vancouver.

In a Facebook post, a user who claims to be O’Soup’s aunt posted a few words about the death of her niece. The post suggests that O’Soup was born on Christmas Day.

“She was a beautiful young lady who had family and friends who loved her!”

She goes on to say that she would like anyone who can to light a candle at 6 pm in their memory.

“You are loved and missed! No more stolen sisters!”

Vancouver police are investigating the circumstances of O’Soup’s death, with the Coquitlam RCMP offering further support.

“The Coquitlam RCMP offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends and thank the public and media for their assistance with the investigation.”