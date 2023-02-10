Man arrested in connection with indecent act at Metrotown Mall (VIDEO)

A man was arrested in connection with an indecent act at Metrotown Mall Wednesday morning, Burnaby RCMP says.
Part of the incident was captured on video by a Daily Hive reader, where onlookers were shocked as a man loosened his pants and stroked his penis in the mall’s walkway.
Police say Metrotown security responded to the incident at approximately 11:15 am on February 8 and took the man into custody.
The 38-year-old man, with no fixed address, ended up having two outstanding warrants from different jurisdictions. Burnaby RCMP officers arrested the man and took him to a holding cell, where they say they were dealing with the warrants.
“The indecent act investigation is ongoing,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.
