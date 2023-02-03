String of indecent acts in Cloverdale neighbourhood under investigation

Concerning reports of a man committing indecent acts in a neighbourhood in Cloverdale is under investigation by the Surrey RCMP, and it might not be the first time the same suspect has been spotted doing this.

In the most recent report, the man was seen masturbating in a pathway behind a townhouse complex at 64 Avenue and 168 Street, near Cloverdale Athletic Park on Wednesday night.

“The man jumped a fence entering the backyard of one of the units and then used a flashlight to capture the attention of the residents before shining the light on his exposed genitalia,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Friday.

He then ran away using a footpath behind the home.

This is the third time someone has reported a man exposing and touching himself in this same neighbourhood in recent months, with two other similar incidents in the same area in December.

However, when speaking with people in the neighbourhood, RCMP said ” it is possible that there are additional unreported incidents.”

The suspect is described as a White man, 25-30 years old, clean-shaven, tall with a slim build. RCMP say he was wearing a two-tone jacket, jeans and runners with some reflective material.

“A member of the Surrey RCMP South Community Response Unit has met with Block Watch captains in the area to discuss the issue, share safety tips and encourage reporting of all incidents,” Munn said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.