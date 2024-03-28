EventsArts

Street art fans, unleash your inner artist at this immersive graffiti workshop in Vancouver

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Mar 28 2024, 8:41 pm
Street art fans, unleash your inner artist at this immersive graffiti workshop in Vancouver
Tangible Interaction/Submitted

Whether you are an absolute beginner or an experienced artist; there is room for all creatives wanting to try expressing themselves through graffiti at an upcoming workshop.

On Sunday, April 14, Tangible Interaction is hosting the Digital Graffiti Workshop. 

“Grab a spray can and start creating art, with a twist,” the event reads. 

Folks who sign up will get their hands on a digital spray can — an experience that gets as close to the real thing as Tangible founder Alex Beim explains. 

graffiti plus from Tangible Interaction on Vimeo.

The experience is without fumes, and the colours and nozzle settings are easy to change to ensure everyone has a rewarding experience.

Local graffiti artist Matin “Bee” Rahimi will lead the class at the upcoming event. 

 

Pogledajte ovu objavu na Instagramu.

 

Objavu dijeli Bee 🐝 (@beeonthewalls)


Beim told Daily Hive that not only will participants learn how to paint, but they will also be taught the history of the art form, how to be respectful graffiti artists, and how to find their own unique style. 

If you’re a fan of street art, a creative enthusiast, or just want to try something new this spring, check out this unique artistic experience.

Digital Graffiti Workshop by Tangible Interaction

When: April 14, 2023

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: #unit 160 220 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

With files from Daniel Chai

