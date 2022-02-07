Illegal nightclub with large guest list shut down in New West

An illegal nightclub in New West that featured open liquor and dancing — with around 150 people in attendance — was shut down last weekend. The New West Police Department has shared some details of the event.

When patrolling downtown New West on January 30, police discovered a party on the 400 block of Front Street. The NWPD Crime Reduction Unit remained in the area and had spoken to someone who was associated with the party.

Officers were able to gain access to the building and saw people dancing, not wearing masks or physically distancing.

Police were able to shut the event down without issue and the crowd left the area.

“This appears to have been an illegal nightclub,” said New West Police Sergeant Sanjay Kumar in a statement.

“We want everyone to know that public health orders are still in place and still being enforced. These orders are in place to protect public health.”

A fine of $575 was issued to the event organizer under the COVID-Related Measures Act. New West Police have not named anyone in connection to the illegal nightclub.

Bars and nightclubs are currently closed in BC as part of current public health orders. The soonest they may be able to reopen is February 16, depending on whether or not BC health officials lift the current restrictions.