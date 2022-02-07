BC announces $228M relief package for flood-affected farmers

BC farmers whose animals were killed or lands flooded during November’s devastating flooding will be eligible for relief money from the government.

BC officials announced a new $228-million spending package on Monday called the Canada-BC Flood Recover for Food Security Program, with joint funding from provincial and federal governments.

“The BC agricultural community has pulled together and demonstrated its strength and determination in the face of devastating floods,” said federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau. “There is still a long way to go, but … We are here to help them rebuild so they can quickly get back to doing what they do best: producing high-quality food for Canadians.”

BC Agriculture Minister Lana Popham says the November floods, caused by record-setting atmospheric river and snow melt, were the most impactful agricultural disaster in the province’s memory.

The money will help farmers clean up, repair and restore land, build barns and animal shelters, re-do water and waste systems, and repair uninsurable farm infrastructure.

Popham advised farmers to keep receipts for all repair work done so far.

More details on eligibility criteria and how to apply are available on the province’s website.