Vancouver is about to get another great spot for coffee and pastries.

FDL Cafe – also known as FiordiLatte Cafe – which has its original outpost in the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood, is set to open a second location.

According to a story shared on the business’ Instagram account, the new spot will be in the former location of Spade Coffee & Spirits at 1858 Commercial Drive – right on the corner of the Drive and 3rd Avenue, a veritable hot spot for food and drink in the city.

The original FDL location specializes in house-made pastries, great espresso drinks, and gourmet sandwiches, so here’s hoping we can expect more of this kind of thing from them at their new spot.

We don’t have an exact opening date yet, but check back for more details as they’re revealed!