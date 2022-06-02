IKEA scammers paid $1.76 at self-checkout for $600 worth of stolen items

“Start the car!”

That’s probably what the four suspects in a major IKEA theft said as they left a big box furniture store in Ontario with hundreds of dollars worth of stolen goods.

Halton Regional Police are still looking for one female and three male shoppers who entered an IKEA at 1605 Plains Road East, Burlington on May 16.

Suspects to Identify: Do you recognize any of the people in these photos? Contact our Retail Theft Unit at 905-825-4777 x 2351 or @crimestoppersha. Want to help us identify other suspects? Check out our “Retail Theft” section https://t.co/0x4I2xG2rT. ^bt pic.twitter.com/b6peBCDG8x — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) May 27, 2022

The suspects “loaded their cart,” hiding smaller items within two rugs and a set of duvet covers, according to a police report.

“The suspects paid for $1.76 of the approximately $600 of known stolen items, and left the store making no attempt to pay,” stated police.

A witness saw the suspects flee in a grey Toyota Venza with the license plate BYBW601.

Here are the descriptions of the four alleged shoplifters:

Suspect 1: female, early 30’s, heavy build, dark brown or black hair, wearing a black Adidas shirt with white writing, white track pants and white crocs.

Suspect 2: male, early to mid 20’s, medium build, black hair, minimal moustache/beard, wearing a grey, black and white Nike jacket, black pants and white shoes.

Suspect 3: male, early to mid 20’s, minimal facial hair, dark brown hair, wearing a blue Nike shirt, black pants and white shoes. The suspect was also wearing necklaces and has a tattoo on his right forearm.

Suspect 4: male, heavy build, wearing grey pants, black shirt and white shoes. The suspect was also wearing gold necklaces and has tattoos on both forearms.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the HRPS or Crime Stoppers.

Let’s see if these suspects are able to assemble all of the IKEA items before the police catch them.