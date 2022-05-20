It can be extremely frustrating to plan some changes at home, find everything you want at IKEA — and then realize what you want is out of stock, both in-store and online.

Yes, I am speaking from personal experience. But okay — this isn’t all about me. It did, however, get me thinking about what’s going on and when we can expect to see more of the products we love back in stores.

The furniture retailer says there are continued global supply-chain disruptions, which were triggered by the pandemic.

That’s led to some empty store shelves, customer frustration, and order backlogs.

But the company says it’s “committed to improving” overall stock availability to pre-pandemic levels.

“We are actively working to mitigate the effects of the global supply chain disruptions in our operations by collaborating with our partners to secure the availability of raw materials, minimize disruptions in production, and secure logistics capacities,” reads an email from the retailer.

Congestions at ports and increased demand on raw materials have all contributed to industry-wide availability constraints, according to IKEA Canada.

Taking a look online, a number of popular products — from the NYSJÖN cabinet to the HÄLLAN locker — are running low or are completely out of stock at locations around the country.

Ikea Canada on how to check stock availability

Always check your desired product’s availability here on our website before you visit your local Ikea store. We update stock status for our products every few minutes.

The best way to get the latest stock status is to visit the product page of the item you are interested in and check its availability at your local store.

If the product you are looking for is out of stock, click on “Check stock status in other stores” and select “Receive a message when the product is in stock.” We will then monitor the stock status for you and notify you when the product is back in stock again.

Products that show the status “Few in stock” may not be available for purchase online because their limited stock level means we can’t guarantee that they will still be available at time of purchase.

Please note – the stock status you see online is the same information that our customer service co-workers have access to.

Earlier this week, Daily Hive got a look at the brand new, small spaces IKEA location in Toronto.

The store is the first of its kind in Canada and focuses on small-space living solutions for condo-dwelling Torontonians.