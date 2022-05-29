Popular food items at Ikea's Swedish Restaurant ranked

Ikea might be the only retailer of its kind to masterfully combine affordable home furnishings and eats.

They do it so well that we flock to Ikea in droves to eat at their Swedish Restaurants.

While each location might serve up different offerings, we reflected on their usual menu served in Canada and made a list of food priorities you have to try – and avoid – the next time your stomach rumbles while browsing for furniture.

Here are our picks for the best food you can get at Ikea, ranked from worst to best.

11. Veggie balls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by a_san (@umammyyyyyy)



While I’m sure the vegetarians appreciate being included, they wish you wouldn’t. The veggie balls are pretty dry, the white rice is blah, and the veggie ragu doesn’t help. Big disappointment.

10. Salmon with hollandaise

Not good. Not good at all. Fish is soggy, hollandaise is bland and fatty, and the sides don’t help. There’s no saving this.

9. Cinnamon Bun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keira (@food.and.moments)

What’s it called when food smells better than it tastes? Unless we’re really hard up for a treat, we’ll pass on these dry cinnamon buns in favour of something with REAL cream cheese frosting, thanks.

8. Breakfast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marco | Food Seeking Nurse (@eatfatkideat)

Honestly, you’re better off picking up an egg McMuffin on your way than eating one of these dry, tasteless breakfast plates.

7. Macaroni and Cheese

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katty♥️ || Toronto Lifestyle (@sagi_me16)

Craving macaroni and cheese? Pick up a box of KD on your way home so this mushy pasta disappointment can’t ruin your night. Maybe it’s good for the kids?

6. Fish and Chips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @toomuch_z_z

While not breaking any culinary boundaries, the fish and chips with tartar sauce is always a go-to if you’re looking for a greasy treat. Plus, it’s consistent.

5. Daim Cake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇨🇦 (@shaloos_kitchen)

This crunchy, almond toffee treat tastes like a milk chocolate candy bar was turned into a piece of cake…because that’s exactly what happened. Routinely good if you want to satisfy your sweet tooth at Ikea and you don’t want to grab a frozen yogurt from the cafe on your way out.

4. Vegetable Medallions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @toomuch_z_z

Usually served as a side, add a couple of these bad boys to your next Ikea meal and relish in the delightfully creamy vegetable goodness. With a cheesy potato base, crispy outside, and added leeks and broccoli – they are heaven.

3. Plant balls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elaine ＼(^o^)／ (@runawaymonkey)

Not to be confused with the dry AF veggie balls, the savoury plant balls are actually a welcome vegetarian addition to the slate. The downside is that they’re not always on offer, but you can usually buy some to eat at home.

2. Cured cold smoked salmon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What I Eat (@what_eye_eat)



A few slices of their cured salmon are served with a slice of lemon, some greens, and herby dressing at Ikea. This is the ultimate appetizer because it’s refreshing and flavourful. A comparable dish would cost far more at an ordinary restaurant. Do not pass up this plate the next time you walk past their open refrigerators on your way to the hot food line.

1. Swedish Meatballs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by For the Hunger | FOODIE🇮🇩🇨🇦 (@forthehunger)



No surprise here, this comfort food classic is a big reason why we even drive out to Ikea in the first place. Whether you like it with fries or mashed potatoes, there’s no improvement on perfection.

Did we miss your favourite Ikea dish? Let us know in the comments!