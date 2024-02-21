There's a BIG hiring event happening at IKEA in Metro Vancouver

Brush off your resume because IKEA is looking to fill a variety of jobs.

A big hiring fair is coming to the popular home design and furniture store on February 22, with many departments hiring.

Known to the public for its sheer size, easy-to-build affordable furniture and cheap eats to enjoy while on the go, it’s also known among employees for its great benefit packages.

Benefits include extended health, dental, and vision coverage. RRSP with IKEA contribution matching options and a flexible spending account. Employees also get wellness days, vacation days, and discounts on merchandise and food.

The pay range for this job is $16 to $19 an hour.

IKEA Coquitlam recruiters for the event are looking to hire for the following positions and areas:

Product Recovery Co-Worker (12 to 20 hour work weeks)

Carts Co-Worker (12 to 20 hour and 20 to 35 hour work weeks)

Småland/Kids Ballroom Co-Worker (12 to 20 hour work weeks)

Interviews are by appointment only, so don’t forget to apply here before you go. The deadline to fill out the application is the end of the day, Wednesday, February 21.

“There are limited interview spots available for this hiring event. Only successful candidates will receive a confirmed time to arrive to the event. Those with appointments will be interviewed first,” the site reads.

“Candidates will be sent a series of prescreening questions via text message throughout the next few days. Due to the volume of applicants, we cannot guarantee a text response to every applicant; only the first to apply will proceed.”

IKEA said it will host weekly hiring events until all job vacancies are filled.

IKEA Coquitlam job fair

When: February 22 from 2:30 to 4:30 pm

Where: 1000 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam

Registration: Interviews will be offered by appointment only. Learn more and apply here.

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith