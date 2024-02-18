City of White Rock is hiring and the jobs pay pretty well 

If you’re looking to make a job switch, the City of White Rock is hiring and paying pretty well for various vacant positions.

White Rock is an ocean-side community of 20,000 citizens.

The City prides itself on being known for “sunny weather, expansive beach, historic pier, delightful restaurants, and a strong sense of community.

Here are some opportunities in the City:

Salary: $29.53 to $30.17 an hour

Who should apply: The City of White Rock’s Engineering & Operations and Parks Department is searching for several “safety-minded and responsible” people to join our team on a temporary, full-time, seasonal basis. “The Parks labourer performs a diverse variety of maintenance tasks including sports field and turf grass maintenance, horticulture and landscape maintenance, city tree care, trail and related structures construction and maintenance, operating a variety of small equipment and driving trucks with trailers, routine equipment maintenance and irrigation system repair labour,” the posting reads. The main requirements are completing Grade 12 and job-related experience, including operating small equipment and mowers used in park maintenance duties.

Salary: $25.35 to $29.70 an hour

Who should apply: White Rock’s Human Resources Department and RCMP Support Services Division are searching for people who will provide administrative support and be able to engage volunteers who will help police support programs. The main requirement for this position is the completion of Grade 12 and courses in subjects such as Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED), volunteer coordination, and “sound-related experience in an environment involving the coordination of volunteers, or an equivalent combination of training and experience,” the job posting reads. This is a casual position.

Salary: $26.34 to $30.94 and house

Who should apply: The RCMP Division is searching for two people to join its team as police records clerks, who will provide clerical support to the detachment. Qualified candidates are expected to have completed Grade 12, supplemented by word processing, UCR and CPIC maintenance courses, “plus sound-related experience; preferable in an RCMP Detachment,” the posting reads.

Salary: $6,060 a month

Who should apply: The White Rock Fire Rescue is actively searching for full-time firefighters. “While fire response is a primary function, our responsibilities extend to various emergencies, with a particular emphasis on medical aid,” the job posting reads. Check out the job requirements here.