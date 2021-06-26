IHIT investigating after two people shot dead in Richmond

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in after two people were shot to death in Richmond on Friday night.

Richmond RCMP said officers were called around 8:40 pm on June 25 for reports that two people had been shot in the city’s Terra Nova neighbourhood.

Frontline officers responded to the area of Westminster Highway and Barnard Drive and located two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police confirmed that both victims succumbed to their injuries. There is no ongoing concern for public safety, they said.

Richmond RCMP said it has requested the assistance of IHIT investigators, who are currently on scene gathering evidence.

Police did not say whether they believe the incident was targeted, or if it is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448, or via email at [email protected].

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-8477.