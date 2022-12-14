IHIT investigating three Metro Vancouver murders in 24 hours

Metro Vancouver homicide investigators are looking into three separate murders discovered in the span of 24 hours.

First, a woman was stabbed to death in an apartment in Lower Lonsdale on Tuesday, then a man was shot in a Chilliwack residence Tuesday evening, and early Wednesday morning, a man was found stabbed to death in a Mission home.

Police believe all three incidents were isolated, and don’t believe there’s a risk to the public.

Police have identified the Chilliwack victim as 34-year-old Michael D’Lerma, and have released his photo to jog people’s memory and advance the investigation. Shortly after he was found dead in a home on Windsor Street, a burned-out car was found on Bailey Road.

Police are looking into whether the Chilliwack shooting was tied to Lower Mainland gang conflict. At this point, they’ve only said they believe the killing was targeted.

Investigators also think the Mission stabbing near 4th Avenue and Mary Street was targeted, although they’re still looking into the motive.

As for the woman killed in North Vancouver, police said the initial complaint came about a disturbance inside an apartment.

IHIT says the woman has been identified as Dominga Santos, 68, of North Vancouver.

“On December 14, a charge of second degree murder was laid against the suspect, now identified as 46-year old Anthony Del Rosario of North Vancouver, the nephew of the victim,” IHIT said late Thursday night.

IHIT asks anyone who knows details about of any of the murders to contact them at 1-877-551-4448 or [email protected].