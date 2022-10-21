Grabbing a pastry and a coffee on your morning commute is a rite of passage for city dwellers, so the more options we have, the better.

On that note, a local Italian cafe and bakery has plans to open a fourth Vancouver location this fall, right downtown.

Pane e Formaggio has three spots already in the city – on Main Street, East Hastings, and West Broadway – but has recently shared plans to open up shop at 868 Beatty Street.

A post shared by Pane e Formaggio (@pane.e.formaggio)

According to an Instagram post shared by the business, the new pastry shop location will soft open at the end of next week.

Patrons will be able to grab its signature pastries, including chocolate croissants, scones, danishes, and a variety of sausage rolls, as well as loaves of bread, baguettes, and coffee.

Pane e Formaggio also carries a select few Italian grocery items, such as pastas, balsamic vinegars, jams, and jars of olives.

Address: 868 Beatty Street, Vancouver

