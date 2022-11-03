Discover rare sneakers, vintage clothing and more at Hypeflea this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Hype is more than just a word or feeling. It’s a way of life.

And you can experience it for yourself when you check out a massive streetwear market happening in Chinatown this month.

The first-ever Hypeflea, presented by The Granville Flea and #NFS/Heat Vault, is taking place at Fortune Sound Club on Sunday, November 13.

Hypeflea is open to all ages and is the perfect place to find your latest fit.

“Hypeflea is an event for hype everything,” explained Heat Vault owner Darren Fei. “There will be sneakers, streetwear as well as vintage clothing. Granville Flea has previously done vintage events and we thought of collaborating with them to do a hype event since there has not been one locally before the pandemic besides Sneakercon.”

Hypeflea will feature 24 popular local vendors, including Dipt Kicks, Hype + Sole Cartel, Thrift Beasts, and Collectors Station. Attendees will also be able to buy, sell, and trade during the market.

To keep the energy up, there will be a live DJ from TableTutors DJ Studios. Vancouver favourite DDMau will be on site serving up delicious eats to keep you full while you hunt for your sneaker grails.

And speaking of coveted kicks, you’ll want to be at Hypeflea because Heat Vault will be giving away a pair of Air Jordan 1 Lost and Found during the show.

“These sneakers are the biggest sneaker of the year — the colourway of the Chicago 1s,” said Fei. “They are currently worth between $1,000 to $1,200 market value, and the winner will be chosen at the event.”

When: November 13, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Fortune Sound Club — 147 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $6 plus fees, VIP tickets for early access are also available. Purchase online