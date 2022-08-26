A free fireworks festival is lighting up New Westminster this weekend

Temperatures in Metro Vancouver are finally cooling off and September is just around the corner. But that doesn’t mean that all the summer fun is over yet!

Head down to New Westminster’s waterfront on Saturday, August 27 for the city’s first-ever Farewell to Summer Fireworks Festival.

The free event is presented by the Hyack Festival Association and features a day full of activities and entertainment. And of course, huge fireworks display at the end of the evening.

Festivities kick off at 1 pm with a marketplace full of artisan vendors and exhibitors at the Westminster Quay. Shop for handcrafted items, freshly baked goods, and health and wellness products.

You’ll want to arrive early to snag the best viewing spot of the live entertainment beginning at 5 pm. Performers include In Movement Dance Co., vintage vocal trio Beauty Shop Dolls, and fan dancing by Jessica Yue.

If all the fun is amping up your appetite, you can check out the variety of food vendors, including Sago Togo Bubble Tea, Creme Brulee To Go, Oh Sweet Day! Bake Shop, and Studio Brewing.

The dazzling fireworks display by Celebration Fireworks will light up the skies over the Fraser River sometime between 9 and 9:30 pm.

As well as on the boardwalk by Westminster Quay, Hyack Festival says that the event will be viewable from Westminster Pier Park, Front Street Parkade, Port Royal Park, and Brownsville Bar Park in Surrey.

When: August 27, 2022

Time: 1 to 9:30 pm. Fireworks display will begin sometime between 9 and 9:30 pm

Where: Westminster Quay, New Westminster

Cost: Free