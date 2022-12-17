Husband charged after murder of wife in Surrey: police

Police are sharing more details after a woman was murdered in Surrey on December 7, including that the suspect is the victim’s husband.

IHIT Media Relations Officer Sgt. Timothy Pierotti confirmed charges had been laid in her murder.

Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in Newton just after 9 pm on Wednesday, December 7 inside a home near 127th Street and 66th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Harpreet Kaur Gill, 40, in medical distress due to multiple stab wounds.

Gill died despite first responders’ best efforts, succumbing to her injuries after being brought to a local hospital.

Police brought a suspect into custody at the time, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation. The suspect was released the next day, and investigators continued to collect evidence and speak with witnesses.

Then, on December 15, police again arrested the suspect, 40-year-old Navinder Gill – the victim’s husband. A charge of second-degree murder was laid against him on December 16.

Police are not expected to share further investigation details now that the matter is before the courts.

In Canada, women are at high risk of gender-based violence. A woman is killed by her intimate partner in Canada approximately every six days, according to Statistics Canada data.

You can learn more about how to support women facing gender-based violence online at the Canadian Women’s Foundation.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.