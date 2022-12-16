Snow it begins: Special weather statement issued for Metro Vancouver

According to a special weather statement, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is calling for some messy conditions this weekend in Metro Vancouver, which includes snow.

While the long-range forecast suggests that we could see a lot of snow early next week, this weekend could get a decent-sized helping of the white stuff, thanks to an arctic front settling into the region.

The special weather statement that calls for snow and frigid temperatures will impact all municipalities across Metro Vancouver, including Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Richmond, Coquitlam, and Surrey.

ECCC is warning folks to prepare for “challenging travel conditions” and suggesting residents check their water pipes during the cold period.

This weekend, a “wintry mix of precipitation” could be followed by strong outflow winds, cold temperatures, and wind chill.

This cold front could be related to a story we did about Siberian air travelling down this way, which The Weather Network called the “coldest air on earth.”

Saturday night through Sunday, the arctic front from the interior of BC will move across the south coast, bringing a period of heavy flurries.

ECCC says there is uncertainty about this event’s timing, but snowfall amounts could be near 10 cm for the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, and the Sea to Sky Highway, with nearly five cm possible over Metro Vancouver.

Temperatures could fall five to 10 degrees below the seasonal average on Sunday.