Surrey stabbing leaves 40-year-old woman dead inside Newton home

A woman has died following a stabbing in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood Wednesday night, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which has taken over the case.

Investigators say the woman was found in medical distress inside a home near 127th Street and 66th Avenue just after 9 pm. The 40-year-old died in hospital despite efforts from first responders to save her.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody. His name and relationship with the victim were not made public.

“Investigators can confirm the victim and suspect were known to each other and that this is an isolated incident. Neither the suspect or the victim were known to police. The name of the victim is not being released at this time, out of concern for the privacy of the family,” IHIT said Thursday afternoon in a release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]