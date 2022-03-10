FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Hungry Guys Kitchen to open new location in downtown Vancouver

If you work around the downtown core in Vancouver, chances are high you’ve popped into Hungry Guys Kitchen at least once to grab some quick lunchtime or post-work grub.

Located at 988 Granville Street, the concept specializes in burritos, bowls, and salads, served in an easy-going urban casual vibe.

We love this spot because you can customize a creation and build it yourself if you’d like.

Now, Hungry Guys has told Dished Vancouver a new location is in the works.

The brand will be opening a second downtown Vancouver location, the new one will be situated at 545 Granville Street, the former location of SMAK.

We’re told the eatery is aiming to open the first week of May, but we’ll keep you posted as more details are released.

In the meantime, you can pop into the OG Hungry Guys daily from 11 am to 6 pm.

Hungry Guys Kitchen

Address: 545 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

