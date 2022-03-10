This story was written for Daily Hive by Isabelle Vauclair

Although the origins of pierogi are ambiguous at best, the famous dumpling pastry has been a Central and Eastern European staple for centuries, most likely arriving from ancient China by way of the silk route.

And no, you don’t say “pierogies” because the word pierogi is already plural. The single “pierog” is rarely used, because really, who’s going to stop at just one? Not us!

Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of our favourite places to snag some tasty pierogi in and around Vancouver–so prepare your stomachs for multiple orders.

Irina and Sergiy moved to BC from Kyiv in 2012, first renting out tables at local bakeries and selling their delicious, handcrafted piroshki at nearby farmers’ markets.

By 2015, they opened up their first restaurant, adding different Ukrainian dishes to the mix. The couple puts great emphasis on high-quality ingredients and homemade-style cooking, so you know you’re getting the best of the best.

Their menu boasts not one, not two, but eight different types of handmade pierogi, all in the Varenyky style and all made with love. Go for the classic pork and onion combo, or try out their sour cherry pierogi if you’re craving something sweet (and vegan!) We love a pastry that can double as sweet and savoury.

Check out their socials to stay up to date with their three locations as well as their donation efforts to aid refugees in Ukraine.

Address: 1 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-955-9135

Address: 5077 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 778-955-9135

Address: 444 6th Street, New Westminster

Phone: 778-955-9135

If you don’t have the time for a sit-down meal or prefer to enjoy your pierogi while on the go, consider stopping at Alenka European Foods in East Van. The family-run grocery store offers a variety of products from Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Armenia, and Lithuania, among many other countries in Eastern Europe.

As the dozens of glowing reviews can attest, they have some of the best handmade pierogi around. Check out their frozen section for traditional pierogi you can cook at home in a matter of minutes.

Place your online orders for local pick-up, with delivery options coming soon.

Address: 701 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-8079

Inside Vancouver’s Harbour Centre is a Russian bakery cafe serving Eastern European eats and comfort food made fresh daily.

Russian Spoon has the convenience of a food court kiosk and the quality of your babushka’s kitchen. Pelmeni dumplings, beef and rice piroshki, vegan potato pierogi. It’s definitely worth venturing into a food court for!

Natalia Mitrofanova has run Russian Spoon for nearly three years, serving the dishes she grew up eating, as well as food from Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia.

Picture this: you’re walking around Granville Island at noon on a Sunday, tummy rumbling. You know what you need? A cup of mini pierogi topped with sour cream and caramelized onions. The perfect savoury comfort food with a spill risk of zero. Luckily, Kaisereck Deli is just around the corner.

In addition to German-influenced perogy plates, the Deli serves an assortment of locally sourced Bratwurst sausages, schnitzel, and craft beer. Drinks? Check. German charcuterie board? Check. Poutine pierogi during happy hour? Check and check.

Plus, vegetarian-friendly Beyond Meat options. What more could you ask for?

Address: 114-1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-8810

Michelle Musey started Mamma Musey’s Pierogi as a passion project in 2019. Since then, her coveted pierogi can be found in 10 local shops along the Sunshine Coast, from Gibsons to Madeira Park.

Her love for cooking traditional Ukrainian meals with her mother-in-law has led her to create the ultimate pierogi recipe, which she has adapted to include vegan, dairy-free, and even gluten-free options! Mamma Musey never cuts corners on quality.

Currently, they are sold at multiple locations, including pop-up markets and Lonsdale Quay–so next time you’re perusing the market, be sure to stock up.

​Address: Multiple

Phone: 604-355-4672

Located in the heart of downtown at Robson and Denman is a lively, charming restaurant that lives up to its name, Ukrainian Village.

From oven-baked cabbage rolls with crushed tomatoes and carrots, to potato “Olivye” salad, the world is quite literally your oyster. Or your beef stroganoff. Or your chicken schnitzel. Okay, now we’re just making ourselves hungry.

Fancy a drink? Ukrainian Village features a bar fully stocked with imported Czech beer, Ukrainian Khortusia (vodka), as well as a mix of local liqueurs, wines, beers, and ciders. Come for an authentic pilsener, pierogi, and a good time. After all, the word “pierogi” isn’t derived from the Slavic word for “festival” for nothing! Bottoms up.

Address: 815 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-7440

Our list would not be complete without Vancouver’s beloved Polish food truck. Not only do they serve a variety of schnitzel, cabbage rolls, and Polish sausage–they also serve some of the most affordable, delicious gluten-free pierogi in Metro Van!

Regular pierogi cost $8 and come with a serving of coleslaw and your choice of bacon and fried onions, or basil and tomatoes. For $2 more, you can order gluten-free pierogi that are made fresh on the spot–boiled instead of fried.

Their cabbage rolls stuffed with brown rice, traditional herbs, and topped with tomato sauce are another popular choice, especially during the Shipyards Night Market by Lonsdale Quay. Come for the live music and beer garden, and stay for the inclusive pierogi on wheels.

Address: Multiple

Phone: 604-715-8026

