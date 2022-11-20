New HULU series starring Mandy Patinkin looking to casts skiers as extras

Calling all skiers! A new Hulu series starring American actor Mandy Patinkin is looking for extras, and you could be one of them.

The drama series is called Murder and Mayhem and has been filming in Vancouver this summer and fall.

According to a casting call shared online, the film crew will be in the Whistler area filming and it is looking for background performers.

Folks considered to fill the roles will need to be available for filming on Monday, November 28 or Tuesday, November 29.

The date may be subject to change.

“We want to cast ADULT Background Performers who own high end and or newer ski wear and ski gear and can look the part,” the casting call reads.

A photo of what gear the show is looking for is included in the posting.

“We also need to cast some experienced skiers,” the casting agency added.

This role is paid.

If you are interested, email [email protected] with your full name, contact email and phone number. Attach a recent photo of yourself and a list of your ski gear.