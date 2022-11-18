Popular Apple show "Pachinko" is casting across Canada right now

One of the most popular shows on Apple TV+ is casting right now across Canada, and it could be your big break.

Pachinko, starring Lee Min Ho, is looking to cast talent for more than 20 paid roles for upcoming shoots between January and April next year.

But don’t sleep on this opportunity because the deadline for submissions is Saturday, November 19, at 5 pm.

The show, which is now about to film its second season, is a historical, multi-generational drama centring around a Korean family who immigrates to Japan.

While there are more open roles available for actors in Ontario, there are still plenty of roles that you can apply for Canada-wide. All the roles call for either Japanese or Korean speakers. Some scenes are set to take place in 1945 and some in 1989 – so you’ll probably get taken back in time on set if you get cast!

If you want to learn more about the open roles, you can check out more information available on the casting call.

And if you’re a fan of the show, there might be spoilers or hints at what’s ahead for season two!