Vancouver spotted in epic "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer

We’re one week away from the release of the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine, and in the latest trailer, Vancouver makes a little appearance.

The final trailer was released earlier this morning, and Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds shared it on his YouTube page.

At around 20 seconds into the trailer, we get a shot of Vancouver from a distance.

Deadpool 1 and 2 were famously filmed primarily in Vancouver, and while some shots for this latest release were filmed in Vancouver, much of this third entry in the franchise was filmed in America and parts of the UK, according to reports online.

Someone on Reddit mentioned that in the shot of Vancouver’s skyline, editors blurred or obscured logos on some buildings. For example, the ScotiaBank tower on Georgia Street does not have the ScotiaBank logo. If you look closely enough, you can still almost make out the BC Hydro logo.

The new Deadpool movie also has some connections to Victoria.

Based on the YouTube comments, people are very, very excited about this upcoming release.

The premise of this latest entry is that Deadpool has to reluctantly join an even more reluctant Wolverine on a critical mission. The events that will unfold will “change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Watch the full trailer here: