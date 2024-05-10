News

Unfastened trees get truck driver fined in Richmond

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
May 10 2024, 6:12 pm
Richmond RCMP

Mounties in Richmond fined a truck driver north of $500 for carrying several large trees on their vehicle bed that weren’t properly fastened.

A Richmond RCMP officer was conducting a routine patrol on Highway 91 Westbound on April 27 when they spotted the commercial driver carrying the trees.

“The officer pulled behind the vehicle and noted the load did not appear to be secured,” the force said in a news release.

The driver was fined for operating a commercial vehicle with insecure cargo, having a load project more than 1.2 metres behind the vehicle without a red flag, and failing to comply with trip inspection requirements. National Safety Code points were also issued to the company.

“It’s essential that commercial vehicle operators educate themselves on the requirements of the BC Motor Vehicle Act and Regulations governing commercial operators,” Mounties said in a news release.

