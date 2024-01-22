"This is repulsive": BC residents riled up about online pedestrian safety tips

Months after Richmond RCMP was ripped apart online for a pedestrian safety video, BC residents are reacting to another organization’s tips.

RoadSafetyBC put up a post on X on Saturday, warning pedestrians about the dangers of walking at night.

It included tips like making eye contact when possible and assuming invisibility if not. It also advised that pedestrians should ditch distractions like headphones.

In response, people suggested that RoadSafetyBC was victim blaming.

“This is repulsive,” one user said.

Walking on the evenings?

🚦 Follow traffic signs & signals.

👀 Watch for unexpected moves.

👁️‍🗨️ Make eye contact when possible; assume invisibility if not.

🎧 Stay aware—ditch distractions.

🛑 Check intersections, ensure visibility before crossing. Walk safe, stay visible! pic.twitter.com/fnfsl3kiev — RoadSafetyBC (@RoadSafetyBC) January 21, 2024

“Delete this,” another user said.

1. How is a pedestrian supposed to make eye contact with someone pointing 4000 lumens of light at them. 2. At the speed of a car, an unexpected move is over before a pedestrian can react. 3. Don’t shame pedestrians for listening to stuff while cars come with god damned stereos. — Kent Clark (@kentcclark) January 21, 2024

Another user created their own version.

Fixed it! Driving in the evenings?

🚦Follow traffic signs & signals

👀Watch for unexpected moves

👁️🗨️Make eye contact when possible; assume invisibility if not

📻Stay aware—ditch distractions

🛑 Check intersections, ensure clear before crossing#EndTrafficViolence #visionzero — 🇺🇦 Yuri Artibise 🌻 🇨🇦 (@YuriArtibise) January 21, 2024

Last fall, Richmond RCMP came under fire for similar reasons, posting a video of a pedestrian encounter with a driver.

Pedestrian safety is a two-way street. What pedestrians and drivers can do to make our roadways safer https://t.co/ifQhF3eMqU pic.twitter.com/UsdvxrM0aE — Richmond RCMP (@RichmondRCMP) October 13, 2023

Many took issue with the video, saying it is unfair to put the onus on pedestrians for wearing dark colours or listening to music when it’s up to drivers to pay attention while driving. After all, a fast-moving car can do much more damage than a human walking.

“Your focus is wrong and ill-guided. You need to police drivers if you want road safety,” one person said.

RoadSafetyBC has not yet publicly responded to the criticisms.

Do you agree with these BC residents that RoadSafetyBC’s pedestrian safety post was misguided? Let us know in the comments.