"This is repulsive": BC residents riled up about online pedestrian safety tips

Jan 22 2024, 11:40 pm
yamel photography/Shutterstock

Months after Richmond RCMP was ripped apart online for a pedestrian safety video, BC residents are reacting to another organization’s tips.

RoadSafetyBC put up a post on X on Saturday, warning pedestrians about the dangers of walking at night.

It included tips like making eye contact when possible and assuming invisibility if not. It also advised that pedestrians should ditch distractions like headphones.

In response, people suggested that RoadSafetyBC was victim blaming.

“This is repulsive,” one user said.

“Delete this,” another user said.

Another user created their own version.

Last fall, Richmond RCMP came under fire for similar reasons, posting a video of a pedestrian encounter with a driver.

Many took issue with the video, saying it is unfair to put the onus on pedestrians for wearing dark colours or listening to music when it’s up to drivers to pay attention while driving. After all, a fast-moving car can do much more damage than a human walking.

“Your focus is wrong and ill-guided. You need to police drivers if you want road safety,” one person said.

RoadSafetyBC has not yet publicly responded to the criticisms.

Do you agree with these BC residents that RoadSafetyBC’s pedestrian safety post was misguided? Let us know in the comments.

