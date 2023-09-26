News

RCMP vehicle ends up in Richmond ditch (VIDEO)

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Sep 26 2023, 8:57 pm
RCMP vehicle ends up in Richmond ditch (VIDEO)
Submitted

It’s not every day you see an RCMP vehicle as the focus of an incident rather than as the helping hand.

But that’s what one commuter filmed in Richmond this morning.

In a video submitted to Daily Hive, an RCMP vehicle can be seen on its side in a ditch along Highway 99. Two other RCMP cars can be seen next to the incident.

In an email from Richmond RCMP, Daily Hive was told that there was no collision and it was a mechanical issue with the police vehicle. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The vehicle has since been towed and is awaiting repairs.

We bet the driver will be the talk of the office for the next couple of weeks.

Beth RochesterBeth Rochester
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.