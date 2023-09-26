RCMP vehicle ends up in Richmond ditch (VIDEO)

It’s not every day you see an RCMP vehicle as the focus of an incident rather than as the helping hand.

But that’s what one commuter filmed in Richmond this morning.

An RCMP vehicle was seen on its side along Highway 99. (Video submitted to Daily Hive). pic.twitter.com/Tk4T1n6XcZ — Bethany Rochester (@BethRochester24) September 26, 2023

In a video submitted to Daily Hive, an RCMP vehicle can be seen on its side in a ditch along Highway 99. Two other RCMP cars can be seen next to the incident.

In an email from Richmond RCMP, Daily Hive was told that there was no collision and it was a mechanical issue with the police vehicle. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The vehicle has since been towed and is awaiting repairs.

We bet the driver will be the talk of the office for the next couple of weeks.