Everyone trapped between landslides on BC highway now evacuated

BC officials say everyone who was trapped between two landslides on a BC highway has been safely evacuated.

Two landslides on Sunday evening trapped approximately 100 vehicles near Agassiz, BC. The drivers and their passengers had to spend the night in their cars on the highway, before a Canadian Armed Forces helicopter arrived Monday to airlift them to safety.

During a 3:30 pm news conference on Tuesday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth confirmed everyone trapped had been taken out by helicopter.

The people had to leave behind their cars when they were flown to Agassiz.

Officials now say Highway 7 debris has been cleared enough west of Agassiz for emergency vehicles to get through. They’re still working to clear the highway east of Agassiz.

The highway remains closed to the public.

Several drivers were also trapped behind a mudslide in Lillooet, where one woman died. Officials are concerned there may be more victims and said searchers are still scouring the debris.

Highway 99 remains closed due to that mudslide.