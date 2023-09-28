How to stream tonight's untelevised Canucks game in Seattle

If you’re looking to watch tonight’s Vancouver Canucks preseason game against the Seattle Kraken, you won’t find it on Sportsnet.

The game, which starts at 7 pm PT from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle is a rare untelevised Canucks game in the Vancouver market (it’s available on Kong television in Washington state). But that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to see the game north of the border.

The Canucks tell Daily Hive that the game will be streamed via the team’s official account on X (formerly Twitter). The Canucks content team was spearheading efforts to make the game available in Vancouver as late as this afternoon.

Sportsnet is televising four of Vancouver’s six preseason games, with both games against the Kraken being the exception. The next untelevised game is Wednesday, October 6 versus Seattle, which is being played at the Abbotsford Centre.

The all-sports network is carrying the matchups against Western Canadian rivals Edmonton (September 30) and Calgary (October 6).

There’s a new broadcast crew for regional games on Sportsnet this season, as John Shorthouse and Dan Murphy are being joined by Dave Tomlinson, who has replaced John Garrett as the main colour analyst. Ray Ferraro will also join the crew for approximately 20 games this season.

All 82 regular season games can be seen on Sportsnet or CBC.

The Canucks will be dressing a mostly different lineup from the one we saw last night in Edmonton. It’s considerably more talented than the group that lost 10-1 in Calgary.

J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Anthony Beauvillier, Filip Hronek, Ian Cole, and Thatcher Demko will dress for the first time this preseason. Other players to keep an eye on tonight include Dakota Joshua and Vasily Podkolzin, who are fighting for a spot in the opening night lineup.

We should get our first look at the defence pair of Hronek and Cole, who have been skating together since the start of training camp. The other five defencemen listed (expect one to be a healthy scratch) are all on the bubble, including Christian Wolanin, Guillaume Brisebois, Matt Irwin, Noah Juulsen, and Akito Hirose.