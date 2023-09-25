Flames score 10 goals on Canucks in preseason opener

Calgary Flames fans were chanting “we want 10” midway through the third period during tonight’s game against the Vancouver Canucks at the Saddledome.

We want 10 chants going up again… It may be pre season, but it’s also Vancouver… #Flames #VANvsCGY pic.twitter.com/v7prCTRhP9 — Brandon Fong (@brandonfong22) September 25, 2023

Minutes later, they got their wish.

The Flames scored early and often, including four times in the first 13:48 of the game. They dominated the first period, chased Canucks goaltender Arturs Silovs in the second, and never looked back.

They went on to win 10-0.

Tocchet begins post game:

“I feel like Sean Payton.” — Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) September 25, 2023

Canucks fans will take comfort in knowing that it’s only preseason and the results don’t matter. They’ll also appreciate pointing out that the Flames dressed a much more representative lineup than the visiting Canucks.

None of the Canucks’ stars were playing in this one, while Calgary dressed the likes of Jonathan Huberdeau, Elias Lindholm, Nazem Kadri, Noah Hanifin, Rasmus Andersson, Chris Tanev, and Jacob Markstrom.

There were some players in the Canucks’ lineup that are expected to start the season on the NHL roster, but not many, including Vasily Podkolzin, Nils Höglander, Pius Suter, and Dakota Joshua.

Their top defencemen dressed were bubble players like Matt Irwin, Akito Hirose, Noah Juulsen, and Jack Rathbone.

Players like Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, and Thatcher Demko were all back in Victoria, where the team conducted training camp.

But 10 goals? That’s an oddity, no matter who is playing.

Flames prospect Matt Coronato scored a hat trick and added an assist, Huberdeau scored twice, while Kadri had a goal and two assists for Calgary. Hanifin, Dillon Dube, and Adam Ruzicka also had three-point nights.

Only two Canucks skaters didn’t finish the game with a negative number in the plus-minus column, Hirose and forward Linus Karlsson. Defenceman Jett Woo was a team-worst -5, while Irwin and Joshua were -4 each.

Anyways, here’s a selection of what Canucks fans were saying during this one:

Flames have mercy those are my baby Canucks — 🎷🦔 (@robosrights) September 25, 2023

it’s only preseason and i want to turn canucks hockey off — jay (@DRYSDALEDEVIL) September 25, 2023

the #canucks are showing us tonight that we are truly fucked if we suffer injuries to both starting goalies, all six starting defensemen, and 10 of our 12 starting forwards, all at the same time — kwïn hüz /blm/ (@riotsurvivor) September 25, 2023

Here’s a look at the highlights: