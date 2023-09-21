Ray Ferraro reveals how often he'll be on Canucks broadcasts this season

Many Vancouver Canucks fans were quite excited when they learned that Ray Ferraro would be the colour analyst for several games this upcoming season.

Ferraro, who had an outstanding playing career that saw him suit up for 1,258 games, has become arguably an even better broadcaster. The 59-year-old has done colour for several seasons, including time spent with the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and, perhaps what he is known best for, the World Juniors. That said, landing the Canucks job has always been his goal.

Ferraro admitted that years ago, he told Sportsnet years ago that he wanted to replace John Garrett once Garrett retired, but as we all know, that didn’t happen any time soon.

“That was in 2008,” said a laughing Ferraro on the Bob McCown Podcast. “I didn’t realize Cheech was going to work another 20 years. I didn’t know. Cheech looked old in 1995. So that didn’t work. I went to TSN and stayed there for 12 years and then went to ESPN. I got a call asking if I’d be interested in this. I’ve been watching Canucks games since 1970, and the opportunity to do games at home is something I’ve never had before.

“I didn’t want to travel anymore, that’s why I left doing the TSN games in Toronto. Each game I did was three days, I had to get there, do the game, and come home. Now it’s three hours. The difference is immeasurable.”

While this is the job Ferraro has ever wanted, however, it won’t be a full-time position just yet. Due to his current contract with TSN, he will only be on the call for about half of the Canucks’ home games this season.

“I hope this year to do 20 games,” Ferraro said. “I still have a year of contractual limitations with TSN. I think it’s going to work out to about 20 this year in the 2023-24 season. I hope to get it upwards to 30 next year, but that’s for next year’s schedule to figure out.”

Aside from his great insight during games, what also makes Ferraro an intriguing addition is that he hasn’t been afraid to call out the Canucks direction, or lack thereof, in the past. Whether he takes that same approach remains to be seen, but either way, having him on the mic for several games this season will be excellent for Canucks fans.