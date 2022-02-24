Here's how Canadians can help Ukraine amid Russia's invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched an invasion of the Ukraine after years of political tension that has escalated in the last few weeks.

On Thursday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky called the invasion “a declaration of war against the whole of Europe” on Twitter.

Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to @SwedishPM. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

As troops flood the borders, protests have erupted across Eastern Europe in support of Ukraine.

Canadians may have seen videos of the dire situation on the ground in cities like Kyiv and Kharkiv, where civilians are evacuating and sheltering from explosions.

You may be wondering how you can help from across the pond. Thankfully, Ukrainians have put together a list of reputable resources on ways foreigners can help.

Donate

You can support Ukraine’s army by donating money to the following organizations (funds will go towards supplying ammunition, shields, uniforms, and food supply):

Come Back Alive

Army SOS

Donate to these organizations who are supplying medical aid to those on the frontlines:

Razom for Ukraine

United Help Ukraine

Fundraiser for Sunflower of Peace

Revived Soldiers Ukraine

Donate to this organization that helps children affected by the war in Ukraine:

Voices of Children

Be skeptical of your news sources

Local publications in Ukraine like The Kyiv Independent are working hard to ensure the facts are being reported, instead of Russian propaganda.

Freelance reporter Jane Lytvynenko has shared a helpful list of media channels spreading Russian propaganda on Twitter.

Here is a list of Telegram channels spreading Russia propaganda right now. Don’t believe anything they say. Telegram also has a “report” button. https://t.co/2yeJBCL7Zd — Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) February 24, 2022

You can also donate to The Kyiv Independent through their Patreon and GoFundMe.

Get educated

Here’s a brief explainer on the history that led up to the Russian invasion. If you want a more in-depth look, Instagram user Kateryna Gudziak has provided a list of educational books that explain the conflict in more detail.