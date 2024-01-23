How to buy Messi tickets for his only match in Vancouver

In case you haven’t heard, Lionel Messi is coming to town to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps. The FIFA World Cup champion will be visiting with Inter Miami FC on May 25.

The Whitecaps have revealed how fans can purchase single-match tickets for the big game. It’s a staggered release, with certain fan membership groups getting early access.

Tickets will be available on the Whitecaps website or through TicketMaster.

Season ticket holders have already been granted access to an ongoing presale.

If you sign up through this link, you can be a part of another special presale that opens on Thursday, January 25, at 10 am PT. All you need to do is enter your information to become a ‘Caps Insider or join the ‘Caps SMS list.

The general public will get access to single-game tickets the next day, Friday, January 26, at 10 am PT.

Tickets to see Messi take on the Whitecaps at BC Place have already been on sale through a few other pathways. However, this will be the first time fans can get their hands on single-match tickets.

The organization released the Golden Era Pack just over a week ago. It includes the chance to see four of the premier games on the schedule this year, including the match against Messi.

The Whitecaps have already declared that they will open the upper bowl for the big game against Inter Miami FC. Messi has more than 720 club goals across his career and recently helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Whitecaps’ home opener takes place on March 2 against Charlotte FC. That game is also included in the Golden Era Pack, alongside the battle against Inter Miami FC and two other matches.

This is the 50th anniversary season for the Whitecaps.

“This club has been a pillar of the community since 1974,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC chief executive officer, through a press release. “We are looking forward to celebrating our history, as well as the amazing people that make this such a fantastic community to be a part of. We are excited to bring several special events to our fans this season. The lower bowl has been filling up quickly, with limited seats remaining for select matches, so we encourage fans to secure their tickets as early as possible.”