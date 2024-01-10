Gauld's contract, Teibert's future, and new Whitecaps player on the way

The Vancouver Whitecaps are back to work, as the team touched down in Marbella, Spain earlier today for three weeks of training ahead of the upcoming 2024 MLS season.

Daily Hive caught up with the team prior to their overseas flight to discuss a number of hot topics.

Gauld opens up on contract negotiations

Ryan Gauld is entering the final year of a three-year contract he signed with Vancouver in 2021. Is a contract extension coming with the Whitecaps’ MVP?

“There’s been conversations,” Gauld said. “Ideally me and the club would like to get something sorted sooner rather than later. We’re talking, the conversations are going on. Hopefully we’ll have some good news at some point.”

Vancouver will open their MLS campaign March 2 vs Charlotte FC.

“Ideally a player wants to have his future sorted as soon as he can,” Gauld said. “I’m sure the club is the same. Once the season starts hopefully we won’t have things like that to worry about and can just focus on having a better season.”

Gauld and his fiancee Kat Hutchison have loved the time they have spent living on the west coast and they would like to see that continue beyond this season.

Teibert’s Whitecaps playing days are numbered

Russell Teibert’s future with the Whitecaps will only continue if returns to the club in a non-playing capacity. Vancouver declined Teibert’s 2024 option last month.

Teibert continues to weigh his options as he determines whether he wants to continue playing soccer elsewhere or return to the Whitecaps in a role off the pitch.

“He’s in talks with the club,” Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini told Daily Hive. “I can share that I went out with him (Saturday) to have a coffee together and to discuss things. He’s in talks with the club regarding his future. His future can be maybe not playing anymore and being part of the club. His future can be maybe still playing.

“It’s unfair for me to make a prediction.”

Vanni’s suspension could get reduced

Sartini’s six-game suspension looms large over the start of the MLS season. The Whitecaps head coach will not appeal the length of his suspension, but there is a path that could see him return to the touchline sooner with good behaviour.

“The league said after my character evaluation I can ask for clemency,” Sartini explained. “Probably, I will do it. I’m enjoying the process of having my character evaluation. You need to see everything as an opportunity. Even the bad things, they become an opportunity.”

Sartini is currently eligible to return from his MLS suspension on Saturday, April 13 vs LA Galaxy.

Whitecaps signing a new player

Daily Hive has learned that Fafa Picault is set to sign a one-year contract with the Whitecaps with an option for 2025.

A New York City native, Piacult has scored 47 goals and added 23 assists in 195 MLS games.

The 32-year-old Haitian-American winger joins the Whitecaps after spending last season with Nashville.

Messi mania

Whitecaps fans aren’t the only ones buzzing about Messi’s potential appearance at BC Place this season. The anticipation surrounding Inter Miami’s May 25 visit has been building. The marquee match this season has Whitecaps players equally excited.

“It’s a great opportunity for Miami to come here for what I would think is an amazing turnout from all the fans,” Tristan Blackmon told Daily Hive. “We have a huge stadium, hopefully it fills out. You’re playing against some of the greatest players of this generation, (I’m) looking forward to that for the team, club, fans, and personally as well.”