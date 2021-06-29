News

The drastic measures people in BC used to cope with extreme heat (PHOTOS)

Jun 29 2021, 1:36 pm
@ShariONeill12/Twitter

The heat wave is thankfully almost over. But over the past few days, people have had to cope in some very creative, sometimes drastic ways.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and here are just some of the ways that people were surviving the heat dome.

If you aren’t one of the lucky ones to have an air-conditioned unit, a fan likely provided little to no satisfaction.

heat wave

Heat wave survival

That is unless the fan was pointed at the tent you pitched on your patio. This submission comes from a reader whose house was 40 degrees on the inside. While it wasn’t much cooler outside, every degree matters in extreme heat.

Were your candles melting without being lit?! You weren’t alone.

heat wave

@ShariONeill12/Twitter

Aluminum is resistant to heat, and one method of keeping the heat at bay is taping your windows up with tin foil.

coping

@SnarkySteff/Twitter

Even pets were finding creative ways of coping inside hot homes.

Another coping technique was cool towels, fresh from the freezer.

coping

@starduster360/Twitter

If you did have an AC unit, then sleeping next to it was probably the best option.

air conditioner

@akslaunwhite/Twitter

Then there were those who were lucky enough to book an air-conditioned hotel suite before they sold out.

This extreme weather event also saw some heroes emerge to help out their fellow neighbours.

The extreme heat is finally set to taper off on Wednesday.

