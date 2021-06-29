Police in Burnaby reminds people to check on loved ones and neighbours after responding to more than 25 “sudden death calls” in a 24-hour window.

Burnaby RCMP says that the deaths occurred in a 24-hour period from Monday. And while many of them are still under investigation, it’s believed that heat is a contributing factor in the majority of the deaths.

Police add that many of the deceased are seniors.

“We are seeing this weather can be deadly for vulnerable members of our community, especially the elderly and those with underlying health issues,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a statement. “It is imperative we check on one another during this extreme heat.”

RCMP said it activated its Extreme Heat Response Plan last Friday when the heat wave started. Additional police officers have been conducting proactive patrols to reach vulnerable and unhoused community members and are providing information about the City of Burnaby’s cooling locations.

On Monday, 59 areas in the province recorded their hottest June 28 ever. Tuesday is expected to be the last day of BC’s long-standing heat wave, with a drop in temperature and relief forecast for Wednesday.