This is how much money you need to make to live alone in Burnaby



Coast Capital is a financial cooperative that’s been member-owned for over 80 years. Our Ask an Expert series answers the most pressing financial questions keeping Canadians up at night as inflation and interest rates continue to rise. Because your real life questions deserve real answers. Learn how we can support you even more as a member at coastcapitalsavings.com.

Making it work on your own in Burnaby? It’s not a cheap venture, but we’re looking at how much, on average, one would reasonably need to live alone in this rapidly growing city.

Using crowdsourced data from Numbeo to understand the cost of living in Richmond and budgeting out what an average person’s expenses might be in a month, we’ll look at the realistic monthly costs of living alone in Burnaby. We’ll also turn to some expert resources for the cost of rent and phone bills.

1. Housing costs in Burnaby

According to liv.rent, the average cost of an unfurnished one-bedroom apartment in Burnaby in October 2022 was $2,386. Crowdsourced data from Numbeo puts the average cost of the same type of apartment at $2,100.

So, we’ll split the difference and say you need about $2,200 a month for rent in Burnaby.

2. Utility costs in Burnaby

The cost of basic utilities – like your BC Hydro bills to cover your heating and electricity – average $134.33 per month for a 900-square-foot apartment.

Internet costs have an average monthly price of $84.38.

Of course, utilities are sometimes included in the cost of rent, depending on your lease agreement.

3. Phone costs in Burnaby

According to a telecom analyst report, prices in the Canadian wireless market are the highest in the world. For 100 GB of data, the monthly cost of having a smartphone is $117.25.

4. Transportation costs in Burnaby

You can save money on your transportation costs by walking or taking your bike. However, those options aren’t always ideal, especially if commuting daily.

A monthly TransLink pass is between $100.25 and $181.05, depending on how many zones you travel. If you drive, the cost of gas has been extraordinarily high lately, around $2 per litre.

5. Groceries costs in Burnaby

Adding Numbeo’s average Burnaby prices for basic grocery items, if purchased once a week, comes to a monthly average of $327.84

The grocery items include milk, rice, bananas, cheese, and chicken – essentially just the basics.

6. Dining out costs in Burnaby

According to Numbeo, the cost of a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $80 on average.

So if you go on a date once per week and pick up the cheque, that’s $320 per month.

Of course, the true monthly cost of eating out (and, let’s be real, ordering food delivery) will vary greatly depending on your taste and lifestyle.

7. Entertainment costs in Burnaby

In Burnaby, your average movie ticket costs $15, and a local beer costs $6.

So, if you go to the movies twice a month and have three beers a week, you’ll spend $102 a month on leisurely drinking and cinema hopping.

Of course, if you love to do VIP cinemas and sip fancy cocktails, your monthly entertainment costs will look different than this conservative average.

8. Health and fitness costs in Burnaby

Fitness memberships vary greatly depending if you go to an affordable community centre gym or a fancy specialty fitness studio.

Numbeo puts the monthly average for a fitness membership at $40.

9. Coffee costs in Burnaby

You can save money by drinking coffee at home. But will you have ever truly lived?

Numbeo puts a regular cappuccino at $4.25 on average. If you treat yourself to two a week, that’s $34 per month spent at your local cafe.

10. Cost of living extras in Burnaby

Of course, even if you budget carefully, there are going to be additional expenses that come up. Whether you’re stocking up on housewares, refreshing your wardrobe, or filling your bookshelf.

To estimate the average cost of “extras” for life in Burnaby, we’ll say people will spend the equivalent of two pairs of mid-range Nikes per month. Numbeo estimates the cost of a pair of sneakers at $104.71.

The Grand Total

1. Housing: $2,200

2. Utilities: $218.71

3. Phone: $117.25

4. Transportation: $181.05

5. Groceries: $327.84

6. Dining Out: $320

7. Entertainment: $102

8. Health and Fitness: $40

9. Coffee: $34

10. Extras: $209.42

——————————————-

Total: $3,750.27 per month, or $45,003.24 annually

Numbeo says that the average net salary in Burnaby is $56,031. That would leave you with less than $1000 per month for all your other expenses and debt repayment, travel funds, and savings.

These figures are accurate as of October 2022.