Messi not injured anymore with Whitecaps match fast approaching

The Vancouver Whitecaps will be looking to break out of a winless four-game slump when they visit the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night. Vancouver has hit the skids with a recent form of 0-2-2 and 345 minutes without a goal in MLS play.

The offence has gone three full MLS matches without scoring a goal. Colorado, LAFC, and Austin FC have all kept Vancouver off the scoresheet this month. The last Whitecaps goal in MLS action came on April 27 in the 15th minute against the New York Red Bulls.

Brian White and Ryan Gauld are the only Whitecaps players to score in MLS play since the club’s 4-0 victory over Toronto FC on April 6. Vancouver has had 13 shots on targets in the last three games. Scoring chances have been there, but the conversion rate has not.

What can they do to open the floodgates against Seattle?

“Getting the ball out wide, quick,” Ali Ahmed told Daily Hive following training on Thursday. “Going 1v1, get some proper crosses in and just be loose. Just be loose and play a little freely when you’re in the attacking half. I feel like we have a good chance to end that 345 on Saturday. No better way to end that 345 than against a team you don’t like.”

The good news is the Whitecaps are still comfortably above the playoff bar, ranking seventh in the Western Conference standings.

Messi Mania coming to Vancouver

Get ready for Messi Mania.

A frenzied atmosphere follows Lionel Messi wherever he goes, and that will be the case when Inter Miami visits BC Place on May 25 — assuming he plays.

Over 50,000 have already been sold for the match, and those ticket-holders got a scare on Wednesday.

The Argentinian superstar did not play in Inter Miami’s game on Wednesday night against Orlando. Messi has been dealing with a left knee injury he picked up on Saturday.

But Messi did train with his teammates on Thursday and Friday ahead of a home match against DC United on Saturday. He’s no longer on the MLS injury status report list.

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino is optimistic Messi will be able to play.

🏃‍♂️ Entrena Messi! Lionel Messi is out on the field here on Friday morning with the rest of his teammates, taking part in the large rondo that usually starts off the team’s training sessions under Tata Martino.#InterMiamiCF #Messi pic.twitter.com/4HdSr7Qa9o — Franco Panizo (@FrancoPanizo) May 17, 2024

It was only last week that Messi supporters showed up outside Miami’s hotel in Montreal.

🚨Watch: Lionel Messi receives a grand welcome in Montreal. This is the first time that Messi has come to Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/VbfR0hIn2U — Inter Miami News Hub (@Intermiamicfhub) May 11, 2024

Whitecaps CEO and Sporting Director Axel Schuster is confident that fans will behave appropriately when Messi visits Vancouver next week.

“I have the honour to live in this city for more than four years,” Schuster told Daily Hive following training on Thursday. “There have been other superstars in this city. My experience is that people are very very respectful in the city. I expect that there will be a lot of people in the city looking for them, but I don’t think there will be any security issues.”

Ryan Gauld’s Whitecaps salary revealed

MLS salaries for the 2024 season were released on Thursday. Whitecaps skipper Ryan Gauld is the highest-earning player on the team with a salary of $2.985 million this season.

Gauld has had a 19% increase in salary from last year, and ranks 21st in MLS player salaries. The Scottish midfielder’s contract extension that he signed in January will kick in next season.

He will earn a salary north of $3 million a season.

“His contract continues to be a contract that will increase with performance,” Schuster said. “Last year he had very good performances and for that reason his number increased already. There will be another boost coming next year, coming with the new contract.”

The Whitecaps rank 20th overall in 2024 MLS player salaries at $15,203,269.

Canadian Whitecaps players react to new national team head coach

Canada Soccer has named Jesse Marsch Canada men’s national team head coach earlier this week. That’s relevant for a pair of Whitecaps players, Canadian internationals Ali Ahmed and Ryan Raposo.

They both admitted they’re glad to see the coaching search come to an end as Canada prepares for Copa America in June.

With Marsch at the helm, fans can expect to see a high octane offensive approach.

“I’ve watched him over the years,” Raposo told Daily Hive following training on Thursday. “I know what type of football he likes. It’s a high intensity in your face football. With our proof of players in the national team it’s a perfect match. The CSA has done a great job in hiring him.”

Marsch will make his debut on the touchline on June 6 when Canada takes on the Netherlands in Rotterdam. Canada will also play France on June 9 in Bordeaux.

“It’s exciting times for Canada,” Ahmed said. “To bring in a guy with the pedigree of Jesse, I think it will be good for the national team. I’m definitely excited to hopefully get the opportunity to work with someone of that pedigree that’s worked with some young talent.”