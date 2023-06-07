Lionel Messi to play in North America via MLS deal: report

Largely regarded as the best soccer player in the world, Lionel Messi has decided to bring his talents to the MLS.

According to a new report from CBS Sports reporter Guillem Balague, the Argentinian athlete has decided to sign with Inter Miami CF next season. That means Canadian fans may likely see the superstar on their home fields in the near future.

Messi has decided. His destination: Inter Miami Leo Messi se va al Inter Miami — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) June 7, 2023

Most recently, the Argentinian World Cup champion was a member of Paris Saint-Germain FC in France’s Ligue 1. Last season, the 35-year-old put up an impressive 16 goals and 16 assists with the club.

As one of the newest teams in the North American league, Inter Miami was established in 2018, and the club began playing in the 2020 season. Soccer legend and former LA Galaxy player David Beckham currently serves as president and co-owner of the team.

As for when Messi would make his way to Canada, that is not yet known. With that said, Inter Miami is guaranteed to play both Toronto FC and CF Montreal next season because they share a conference. However, Miami does not play the Vancouver Whitecaps every season under the current format.