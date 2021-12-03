Hotel Belmont Vancouver joins global Accor hospitality group

Hotel Belmont Vancouver is now a property under the Accor Group’s MGallery Hotel Collection, providing the two-year old hotel with a major marketing and branding boost.

The French hotel and resorts giant is bringing its MGallery collection to Canada for the first time through the Hotel Belmont, located at 1006 Granville Street — the southeast corner of the intersection of Granville and Nelson streets, within downtown Vancouver’s Granville Entertainment District. MGallery is a collection of standalone boutique hotels for Accor.

Under the partnership, Vancouver-based Pacific Reach Properties will retain ownership of the hotel. The property’s unique personality and bespoke design will be maintained, but there will be some additions to feature some of MGallery’s brand markers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hotel Belmont Vancouver into the Accor family, and to celebrate the Canadian debut of the MGallery Hotel Collection,” said Heather McCrory, CEO of Accor North & Central America, in a statement.

“It is exciting to bring a new brand into a market in which our legacy dates back more than 130 years, building on the strong foundation we have established with Fairmont, Sofitel and Novotel across the country.”

Pacific Properties acquired the 1912-built building for $32 million in 2017, when it was a Comfort Inn. It reopened in May 2019 after undergoing an extensive renovation and rebranding into a boutique hotel that blends historical aspects and modernity for a playful, retro aesthetic.

There are 82 guest rooms in this five-storey hotel. The Living Room serves as the property’s full-service restaurant lounge, while The Den and The Kitchen serve as private spaces for small events and gatherings.

“Hotel Belmont is a unique asset within Pacific Reach’s hotel portfolio with its historic charm, iconic presence and eclectic design elements,” said Jeff Leung, director of hotel operations for Pacific Reach.

“Since acquiring this hotel, Pacific Reach has made significant investments in the improvement of the property and in the creation of the Hotel Belmont brand, with the goal of embracing and enhancing the historic lights and legendary nights of the Granville Entertainment District. We are confident that this new partnership with Accor as the first MGallery hotel in Canada will further elevate and expand Hotel Belmont’s global presence in the boutique hotel segment.”

Hotel Belmont under MGallery joins four other Accor properties in Vancouver, namely Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, Fairmont Pacific Rim, Fairmont Waterfront, and Fairmont Vancouver Airport.

In January 2021, Pacific Reach Properties rebranded its Westin Grand Vancouver Hotel as the Hilton Vancouver Downtown, after the franchise contract with Marriott came to an end.

Pacific Reach Properties also owns Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Sheraton Vancouver Guildford, Radisson Vancouver Airport, and Holiday Inn Express & Suites Langley.