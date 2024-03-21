Plan your next ultimate night out at these chic Vancouver hot spots

Spring weather is just around the corner and we’re ready to have fun. That’s why we’re excited that The Living Room and The Basement are serving up the ultimate night out in Vancouver.

The downtown destinations at the snazzy boutique Hotel Belmont have everything you and your crew need for a perfect time, no matter the occasion.

Hungry for some delicious eats? Ready to dance all night? The Living Room and The Basement have got you covered.

Start the night off in The Living Room, offering a fusion of globally inspired dishes and local Vancouver flair. Treat yourself to a wide selection of comfort foods, delicious bowls and salads, and mouthwatering desserts.

An extensive cocktail menu will help set the tone for a memorable time with your group, and the daily drink specials include 40% off wine from Mondays to Wednesdays and 20% off communal cocktails on Thursdays.

You can pop by even earlier and enjoy happy hour seven days a week from 4 to 6 pm, or come by later for party hour from 8 to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

Keep the party going in The Basement, the boutique nightclub right on the Granville Strip. Vancouver’s top DJs will be spinning while you enjoy bottle service at one of the many VIP booths available. Of course, The Basement also has a big menu boasting a selection of wine, beer, cocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks.

The Basement is open until 3 am, so it’s the ideal venue for groups of all sizes ready to reconnect and take their night out to the next level. Make sure to bring your dancing shoes with you.

If you need even more reason to check out The Living Room, it offers nightly dinner specials where two can dine with a bottle of wine for $105. New spring food and drink menus are also coming soon to your home away from home.

No matter the size of your group or if you have missed someone while making a reservation, The Living Room and The Basement is ready to welcome your party. So call up your friends and make plans for your next gathering at this happening Vancouver nightspot.

Address: 654 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-605-4333

With files from Hanna McLean