Everything you can eat at the Chinatown Festival this year
This week, a big festival celebrating Vancouver’s Chinatown will be returning for its 20th year.
The Chinatown Festival is a family-friendly affair that highlights the culture, food, and multicultural vibrancy of the neighbourhood.
- You might also like:
- 10 awesome food events happening in Vancouver this week
- One of the biggest bubble tea brands has just opened a new Metro Vancouver location
- Downtown Vancouver's secret "oasis" patio is now open for the season (PHOTO)
Now in its second decade, this year’s festival is set to be an extra special one, featuring live entertainment, artisan crafts, games, and, of course, a huge variety of food vendors.
Happening on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17, the festival is also a great excuse to explore the historical neighbourhood, which is full of incredible bars, restaurants, and grocers.
You can also get a Special Access Pass which will grant guests some added bonuses, like free admission to some select attractions and some food specials, including goodies from local merchants like Kam Wai Dim Sum and Maxim Bakery.
Dished was able to get an inside look at the food lineup for the festival this year and it is definitely worth getting excited over.
In addition to the nine participating food vendors, organizers are encouraging visitors to check out the abundance of local restaurants in the neighbourhood as a way of encouraging folks to “discover the wonders of Chinatown.”
Main vendors:
Focacciaza
View this post on Instagram
This little cart dishes out hand-crafted, authentic foccacia made with local and unconventional ingredients.
Teapressu
Disco Cheetah
View this post on Instagram
Disco Cheetah Korean Grill serves up fusion street food snacks with a Korean twist. Think bulgogi wraps, crispy tofu on fries, and Korean fried chicken.
Tokyo Katsu-Sando
View this post on Instagram
Try this go-to spot for “real Japanese-style” katsu sandwiches with options ranging from chicken to ebi (prawn) to pork.
Nami Vietnamese
View this post on Instagram
Grab spring rolls, bowls, banh mi, and more from this Vietnamese vendor.
Additional vendors:
Slow Bottled Sunday (BBQ sauce)
Niche Creamery
View this post on Instagram
Filipino Noodle Joint
View this post on Instagram
The neighbourhood’s restaurants will also be offering specials throughout the week for the occasion.
Chinatown Festival
When: Saturday, July 16 from 11 am to 10 pm and Sunday, July 17 from 11 am to 5 pm
Where: 100 Keefer Street, Vancouver