Starbucks drops winter menu with new coffee beverages across Canada

It seems like everyone’s all about bringing back nostalgia and returning favourites recently, and Starbucks is no different.

The global coffee chain has dropped its new winter menu and with it, a new sip.

Starbucks’ Iced Hazelnut Oat Shaken Espresso is made with Starbucks Blonde Espresso, hazelnut syrup, and oat beverage, making it a plant-based drink. This is now available year-round at locations across Canada.

On top of that, patrons can enjoy returning favourites like the Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew at Starbucks.

Aside from the drinks, the company has launched a BYOC program (bring your own cup) where customers can bring their personal reusable cups from home again.