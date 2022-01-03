Rock slide forces Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal parkade to close

Horseshoe Bay terminal’s underground parkade is currently closed due to a minor rock slide.

BC Ferries told Daily Hive Vancouver the rock slide spilled into the parkade late Sunday afternoon, causing minor damage to one vehicle.

There were no injuries but the parkade has been closed until further notice.

Rest assured that the terminal remains open and customer parking is available in the parking lot adjacent to the ticketing and administration building.

Anyone with a vehicle in the parkade is asked to check in with the on-site BC Ferries representative to access their vehicle safely.