BC Ferries cancels multiple sailings due to strong winds up to 90 km/h

BC is continuing to experience weather that impacts our day-to-day lives as winds whip the southern coast. Now, BC Ferries has announced it has cancelled sailings on a number of routes.

In the afternoon of January 2, BC Ferries announced that “due to the wind speeds being above our safety parameters,” service would be affected.

Here’s a list of the impacted routes:

Comox (Little River) – Powell River (Westview)

Powell River (Westview) – Texada (Blubber Bay)

Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Swartz Bay (Victoria)

Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Duke Point (Nanaimo)

Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Southern Gulf Islands

Campbell River – Quadra Island (Quathiaski Cove)

Horseshoe Bay (West Vancouver) – Langdale (Sunshine Coast)

Service has been slashed on most major routes. For example, the Spirit of British Columbia, Spirit of Vancouver Island, and Coastal Celebration vessels cancelled 12 planned sailings from 11 am to 9 pm on Sunday.

Other sailings were up to 30 minutes late, and others were rescheduled because of the adverse windy weather.

You can see all of BC Ferries’ travel advisories online, and those with bookings that were affected will be contacted by the BC Ferries Customer Service team.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” wrote BC Ferries in a service update. “We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

A wind warning from Environment Canada is in effect for many coastal regions, including Metro Vancouver.

A Pacific frontal system brought strong winds to the inner south coast, with southeast winds winds strengthening to 70 km/h with gusts of up to 90 km/h near the water.

The wind is expected to last into the evening.